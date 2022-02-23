Reunited and it feels so good! Nearly four years after Ben Stiller and wife Christine Taylor announced their separation, they have officially decided to give their marriage another shot.

“Then, over the course of time, [our relationship] evolved,” the Night at the Museum star, 56, told Esquire in an interview published on Tuesday, February, 22, noting that he moved back in with Taylor, 50, and their children amid lockdown for the coronavirus pandemic.

He gushed at the time: “We were separated and got back together and we’re happy about that. It’s been really wonderful for all of us. Unexpected, and one of the things that came out of the pandemic.”

Stiller, who wed the Brady Bunch alum in 2000, likened their rekindled romanced to changing interests in equestrian endeavors.

“A few years ago, I realized I don’t like horseback riding. If there’s an opportunity to go horseback riding, I’m probably not going to do it. Now, I like horses! I think they’re beautiful. I like petting them. I like watching people ride horses, I like watching my kids ride horses,” the King of Queens alum explained to the outlet. “I just don’t really love riding horses. And once you know that, it just saves a lot of energy. So, yeah, I think we have a respect for the ways that we’re similar and the ways we’re different. And I think accepting that, you can really appreciate someone more because you’re not trying to get them to change for you.”

He added: “Once you accept that, you save a lot of energy. ‘This is something that works for me; this is something that doesn’t work for me.’ If you have that trust level with your partner, you know that me saying ‘I don’t like doing that thing’ is not me saying ‘I don’t like you.’”

The twosome — who share daughter Ella, 19, and son Quinlin, 16 — previously announced their separation in May 2017.

“With tremendous love and respect for each other, and the 18 years we spent together as a couple, we have made the decision to separate,” they told Us Weekly via a joint statement at the time. “Our priority will continue to be raising our children as devoted parents and the closest of friends. We kindly ask that the media respect our privacy at this time.”

The pair initially met on the set of Heat Vision and Jack in 1999 before they started dating. Amid news of their split, the twosome stayed close as they coparented their two children.

“We’re a big family. We’re together all the time,” the Wedding Singer actress previously told Us in October 2018. “It’s wonderful, it’s wonderful.”

