Each other’s biggest fans. Ben Stiller supported his wife, Christine Taylor, alongside their daughter, Ella, 21, at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival.

The couple, who also share son Quinlin, 17, were all smiles while posing with their eldest at the premiere of Taylor’s new movie, Let Liv, on Sunday, June 11. The short film — which follows a young alcoholic woman who reconnects with her estranged mother — also stars Olivia Levine, Rosaline Elbay and more.

Taylor, 51, twinned with her daughter in a short black dress and matching black heels and Ella completed her look with a black blazer and green purse. Stiller, 57, meanwhile, complemented their looks with a black suit, white shirt and sneakers.

The pair’s latest red carpet outing comes one year after Stiller confirmed he and Taylor were back together after four years apart. Us Weekly confirmed their split after 17 years of marriage in May 2017.

“We were separated and got back together and we’re happy about that,” the Night at the Museum actor told Esquire in February 2022. “It’s been really wonderful for all of us. Unexpected and one of the things that came out of the pandemic.”

Stiller and the Search Party alum tied the knot in 2000 and went on to star in multiple projects together, including Zoolander, Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story and Tropic Thunder. They became parents in 2002 with the birth of Ella and welcomed Quinlin three years later.

At the time of their 2017 separation, the two told Us in a joint statement that they would continue to coparent their children “as devoted parents and the closest of friends,” adding, “We kindly ask that the media respect out privacy at this time.”

The Secret Life of Walter Mitty actor and Taylor were spotted grabbing lunch together one year after their breakup in July 2018, subsequently sparking reconciliation rumors. Taylor later dodged a question about her and Stiller’s relationship status, exclusively telling Us in October 2018, “We’re a big family. We’re together all the time.”

Despite their separation, the duo continued to make public appearances alongside each other, from attending the 2019 Emmys together to posing for pics on the Project ALS Gala red carpet with Ella later that year.

After rekindling their romance in 2022, a source exclusively told Us that March that Stiller “missed [Christine] terribly and hated the idea of their kids growing up in a broken home,” adding that the Severance executive producer realized “what he’s lost” after he and Taylor parted ways.

Earlier this year, Taylor shared new details about what led to her and the New York native’s split. “Family was always a priority, but I think Ben and I both started to grow in different directions,” she explained on the March 7 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. “And when we made the decision to separate, it was not something we wanted to talk publicly about or took lightly. We were at this impasse of, ‘Let’s figure this out, what’s best at this chapter in our lives?’ That’s going back three or four years.”

The High Desert actress noted that she and Stiller “got to know who we are” during their time apart, telling host Drew Barrymore, “I think we have these growth spurts, even as adults. And we needed time to figure that out. We always stayed a family unit.”