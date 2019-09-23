



Staying close together. Ben Stiller and wife Christine Taylor walked the red carpet together at the 2019 Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 22, despite splitting two years ago after 17 years of marriage.

Stiller, 53, and Taylor, 48, walked the purple carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, looking happy and posing for photos. Inside the show, eyewitnesses told Us Weekly that the duo were smiling, looking happy and chatting with other couples.

The Meet the Parents star is nominated for Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series for miniseries Escape at Dannemora; the Showtime show has also received six other Emmy nominations.

The pair announced they were separating in May 2017. “With tremendous love and respect for each other, and the 18 years we spent together as a couple, we have made the decision to separate,” the pair told Us in a statement at the time. “Our priority will continue to be raising our children as devoted parents and the closest of friends. We kindly ask that the media respect our privacy at this time.”

The actors, who have starred in multiple films together, share daughter Ella, 14, and son Quinlin, 14. They have been spotted together multiple times since splitting up.

They reunited for charity in June 2017, were spotted hanging out in New York City the following month and attended the U.S. Open in August 2017. In October 2018, she dodged questions about whether they were back together. “We’re a big family. We’re together all the time,” she told Us at the time. “It’s wonderful.”

In April 2019, they were spotted holding hands at Pretty Woman: The Musical in New York City, and the night before the Emmys they attended the 13th Annual Evening Before event benefitting the Motion Picture & Television Fund.

