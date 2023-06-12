Hollywood’s biggest names never miss an opportunity to dazzle Us with their fierce fashion sense. Tracee Ellis Ross, Claire Danes, Brittany Snow and more stars turned heads on the red carpet at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival.

The annual event — which showcases a selection of new movies — kicked off on Wednesday, June 7, and will end on Sunday, June 18.

Ross, 50, was the picture of spring as she attended the premiere of her new film, Cold Copy, on Sunday, June 11. The Girlfriends alum donned a flower-covered bubble dress by Jil Sander that was completed with an attached cape. Ross styled the garment with strappy black sandal heels and dangling gold earrings.

The California native’s new project tells the story of a journalism student who “falls under the thrall of an esteemed yet cutthroat news reporter [Ross’ Diane Heger] whom she’s desperate to impress,” per IMDb.

In addition to Ross, the film also stars Bel Powley, Jacob Tremblay, Nesta Cooper and James Tupper. Ross opened up about the project to Variety earlier this month, sharing that she was “intrigued” by the script as it “was just a really interesting story about two women that we don’t normally see.”

To prepare for the role, Ross told the outlet that she “read Katie Couric’s book Going There. I read a fantastic book about all the big female newscasters.” The Black-ish alum added: “The realization for me is how female on-camera journalists have gotten to a place where we know their name … So, I was thinking of what this trajectory must have been for Diane and what she would have been in order to move forward.”

Danes, 44, meanwhile, was a must-see at the Full Circle screening on Sunday. The Stardust actress — who is expecting her third child with husband Hugh Dancy — wowed in a baby pink dress that was covered in protruding crystals atop a netted overlay. Danes finished the look with squared heels and delicate jewelry.

Snow, 37, for her part, sparkled onto the red carpet at the Good Half premiere on Thursday, June 8, wearing Alexandre Vauthier. The vibrant blue number featured glittery fabric, a sweetheart neckline and a high slit.

The Tribeca Film Festival brought out the hunks too. Nick Jonas turned up the heat in a deconstructed suit by Dior. The set included a double-breasted blazer with extra sleeves sewn at the center. The “Jealous” crooner teamed the ensemble with a white T-shirt and chunky white sneakers.

