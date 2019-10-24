



A family affair! Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor attended the Project ALS New York City Gala with their daughter, Ella, on Wednesday, October 23.

The estranged couple and the 17-year-old were all smiles as they posed together on the red carpet before heading inside Cipriani 42nd Street. Stiller, 53, wore a classic black suit with a gray button-down shirt and a dark tie, while Taylor, 48, rocked a purple floral dress and Ella sported a green one.

“[Ben and Christine] weren’t hanging out together, only because they knew a lot of people at the event and were chatting and catching up with them. Same with Ella — hugging lots of people,” an eyewitness tells Us Weekly. “At one point, Ben put his arm on Christine’s shoulder to get her attention. It seemed very natural and organic.”

The Zoolander costars are regulars at the annual gala, which is hosted by their friend, Project ALS founder Jenifer Estess. In 2018, Stiller and Taylor brought along Ella and their son, Quinlin, now 14.

“I knew Jenifer forever,” the actor explained to Us on Wednesday. “When she started the organization, it was at a time when nobody was really talking about this disease and she didn’t have anybody who was able to give her any support, so she started her own organization and we’ve been with it 20 years.”

Stiller and Taylor started dating in 1999 and tied the knot a year later in Hawaii. They announced in May 2017 that they had separated.

“With tremendous love and respect for each other, and the 18 years we spent together as a couple, we have made the decision to separate,” the pair said in a joint statement to Us at the time. “Our priority will continue to be raising our children as devoted parents and the closest of friends.”

Since then, Stiller and Taylor have been spotted together numerous times. However, they have not publicly commented on rumors that they are back together.

“We’re a big family. We’re together all the time,” the Brady Bunch Movie star told Us in October 2018 before calling her relationship with her estranged husband “wonderful.”

More recently, the pair attended the 2019 Emmy Awards together in September. An eyewitness told Us that Stiller and Taylor looked “happy” and never left “each others’ sides” at the ceremony.

With reporting by Nicki Gostin