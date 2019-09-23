



Coming together. Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor surprised all when they hit the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards together after separating two years prior.

Stiller, 53, and Taylor, 48, sat together inside of Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theatre on Sunday, September 22. The pair were seated a few rows behind Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk, and directly behind Paul Dano and Zoe Kazan.

An onlooker tells Us Weekly exclusively that Stiller, who was nominated for directing the miniseries Escape at Dannemora, and Taylor conversed with Dano, 35, and Kazan, 36, during a commercial break early on in the ceremony. The eyewitness says Taylor “was smiling and leaning forward and in toward” Stiller. The insider additionally notes that the pair looked “happy” and never left “each others’ sides.”

Later on in the evening, Billy Porter — who scored a historic first Emmys win on Sunday — approached the Night at the Museum actor and said it was “good to see” him. Taylor, for her part, introduced herself to the 50-year-old Pose star.

Before attending TV’s biggest night together, the Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story costars hit the 13th annual Evening Before event benefiting the Motion Picture & Television Fund on Saturday, September 21. Their Emmys weekend appearances came months after they took their children — Ella, 17, and Quinlin, 14 — to see Pretty Woman: The Musical in New York City in April.

Stiller and Taylor met while filming the 1999 Fox pilot Heat Vision and Jack, later saying “I do” in 2000. However, in May 2017, the couple announced their separation after 17 years of marriage.

“With tremendous love and respect for each other, and the 18 years we spent together as a couple, we have made the decision to separate,” the Zoolander costars told Us in a joint statement. “Our priority will continue to be raising our children as devoted parents and the closest of friends. We kindly ask that the media respect our privacy at this time.”

News of the split came one year after Stiller revealed his secret prostate cancer battle. The Tropic Thunder star, who was diagnosed in 2014, told Howard Stern in 2016 that early detection of the illness helped him treat it.

“At first, I didn’t know what was going to happen,” he said. “I was scared … It came out of the blue for me.”

