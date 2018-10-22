Benjamin Millepied is one proud husband. The professional dancer gushed over wife Natalie Portman’s involvement in the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements.

“Her work has been an inspiration. You know, she’s been so driven you know in this last year to make the world a better place,” the 41-year-old choreographer told Us Weekly and other reporters at the L.A. Dance Project annual gala on Saturday, October 20. “I think it’s inspiring,”

Millepied continued of their openess to speak about their ongoing philanthropic endeavors: “We talk about what [and] how you make a difference … for me it’s about making a difference at home. It’s creating, you know, helping create that community, a sense of community.”

The France native added that Portman, 37, has “been incredibly generous and considerate” in her support of his work, noting that it’s “a gift, of course.”

As for Millepied’s work with the youth and the arts, he dished on how it’s even more personal to him now that he shares two children — Aleph, 7, and 19-month old Amalia — with the Annihilation actress.

“You think about the world you create for your children and it’s even more meaningful to me now to have a performing arts organization,” Millepied said. “The world that I want to make sure they need to grow up in is a world where there is more arts — whether it’s literature and opera, theater [or] music … I feel even closer to my mission now.”

Millepied and Portman met on set of 2010’s Black Swan and tied the knot in 2012.

