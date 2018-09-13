Beth Behrs is on cloud nine! The 2 Broke Girls alum opened up to Us Weekly exclusively about how she spent the weeks after her wedding to Michael Gladis.

“I actually did this thing where I shot the pilot [for The Neighborhood] and got married and came right back to work,” Behrs, 32, told Us during the 12th annual PaleyFest Fall TV Previews at The Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, September 12.

“It was awesome. It was the best summer ever,” she gushed. “I have a great job, and I have a great husband.”

The actress plays Gemma Johnson on the CBS comedy opposite Max Greenfield and Cedric the Entertainer.

“This was my first time playing a mom, which I was really interested in,” she told Us. “And the cast … is the most talented group — I’m not even kidding — that I’ve ever worked with.”

Behrs and Gladis, 41, got engaged on the rooftop of Parkside Lounge in New York City in 2016 after six years together. They tied the knot at Moose Creek Ranch in Victor, Idaho, on July 21. “I do, we did. Best day of my life,” she later tweeted alongside a photo from the rustic ceremony.

Gladis is best known for his role as Paul Kinsey on Mad Men. He has also appeared on Eagleheart, Reckless, Extant and Feed the Beast.

The Neighborhood premieres on CBS on Monday, October 1, at 8 p.m. ET.

