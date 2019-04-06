Beth Chapman, the wife of Dog “the Bounty Hunter” Chapman, was rushed to the hospital in Hawaii on Saturday, April 6, Us Weekly can confirm.

“Beth Chapman has been rushed to a Hawaii hospital with serious breathing issues,” a source tells Us. “She hasn’t been feeling well of late and Dog is by her side. One thing everyone knows about Beth is that she’s a fighter.”

As previously reported, the 51-year-old reality TV star has been battling throat cancer and began chemotherapy treatments in L.A. in December.

The Dog’s Most wanted star revealed her stage II throat cancer diagnosis in September 2017, announcing she was cancer-free a few months later. But in November 2018 she underwent emergency surgery and doctors discovered that the cancer had returned and spread to her lungs.

Earlier this week Dog shared a photo of his wife dressed in black and sitting in a car as she poked out her tongue for the camera. “Property of DOG,” he captioned the cheeky Instagram pic.

On Friday, April 5, he posted a photo of a pizza with the lot, captioning it, “I bought it for her but know this. She will eat maybe 1 piece . She only thinks she wants it but if she wants it I’ll go get it !”

A day earlier, Beth posted a cryptic tweet, sharing a clip from the movie That Thing You Do and writing, “ I quit.”

Dog spoke to Us exclusively in December about his love for his wife of 12 years and staying strong for her.

“I don’t listen to the bad news. I don’t want to hear it. … I pray a lot, anywhere. I cry all the time,” he told Us. “I’m a sinner. I pray a lot. I have done double that. I constantly ask God to heal my honey and make sure He takes care of it. I’ve been telling Him that I’m going to try and quit smoking and cursing. I’m a dealmaker, and I’ll do anything.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!