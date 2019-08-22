



Bonnie Chapman is speaking out about her mom, Beth Chapman . The 20-year-old opened up in an interview on Wednesday, August 21, about losing the reality star to throat and lung cancer.

“My dad goes over and over and over what happened, because he can’t get it out of his head,” Bonnie, 20, told Survivornet.com about her dad, Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman. “She quite literally choked on her cancer.”

She continued: “My mom was naked in the bathroom and told my dad to look at her. And he goes, ‘I am looking at you.’ And she goes, ‘No, look at me.’ And then she was standing there and she started gasping, and my sister came into the room and they called 911 immediately. And that was the last moment that we really saw her completely conscious.”

The former bail bondsman, 66, announced news of Beth’s death in a Twitter post in June, days after she was placed in a medically induced coma. She was 51.

“It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven,” Dog wrote at the time. “We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side.”

Beth was honored in two memorial services — one in Colorado and one in Hawaii — following her death. Bonnie opened up to the outlet about how her life has been different since her mom’s passing.

“Everything we do right now is being publicized,” she said. “And it’s hard sometimes, because we’re trying to keep it together. Right now is the most fragile time of our lives.”

As for the family’s new show, Dog’s Most Wanted, which is set to premiere on WGN America on Wednesday, September 4, Bonnie described it as “very vulnerable.”

“It’s unlike anything you could really experience,” Bonnie shared. “It’s having the whole world have eyes on you in an intimate way and to have the whole world know exactly what you’re going through.”

