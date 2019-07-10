Honoring her memory. The life of Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman’s late wife, Beth Chapman, will be celebrated at a memorial service in Aurora, Colorado on Saturday, July 13.

The funeral at the Heritage Christian Center will be open to the public to pay their respects to Beth, who died at age 51 on June 26, following a battle with cancer. Those who wish to attend are asked to arrive at 3:00 p.m. ET, and the service is expected to run for two hours from 4:00 p.m. ET to 6:00 p.m. ET.

“Attendees are encouraged to dress comfortably,” a press release states. “Since this is a public event and safety and security is a top priority, please be aware that there will be an enhanced police presence to ensure safety of all attendees and bags will be subject to search.”

For fans who are unable to make it to Colorado, the memorial will be live-streamed on WGNAmerica.com and on Dog’s Facebook page.

Beth was first diagnosed with stage II throat cancer in September 2017, and though she confirmed two months later that she was cancer-free, the disease returned the following fall. In November 2018, Beth underwent emergency surgery and doctors found that the cancer had spread to her lungs.

Dog announced the news of Beth’s death in a Twitter post in June. “It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain,” the former bail bondsman wrote. “Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side.”

Beth was previously honored at a memorial service in Hawaii three days after her passing. Tributes to Beth at Fort DeRussy Beach in Waikiki included flowers being released into the ocean as well as Hawaiian chants and prayers.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!