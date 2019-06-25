The situation is dire for Beth Chapman, wife of Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman. Beth is heavily sedated and in very grave condition amid her cancer battle, Us Weekly has confirmed. Her mother, her children and Dog are by her side at the Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The 51-year-old revealed her stage II throat cancer diagnosis in September 2017, but two months later, she announced she was cancer-free. In November 2018, however, doctors discovered the cancer had returned and spread to her lungs after they performed emergency surgery on the reality star.

In December 2018, Beth started treatment for the disease. “She hasn’t been feeling well of late and Dog is by her side,” a source said at the time. “One thing everyone knows about Beth is that she’s a fighter.”

Around the same time, Dog told Us he was relying on his faith amid the crisis. “I pray a lot, anywhere,” he said at the time. “I cry all the time. I’m a sinner. I pray a lot. I have done double that. I constantly ask God to heal my honey and make sure He takes care of it.”

Beth was admitted to the hospital and placed in a medically induced coma on Saturday, June 22, just hours after joking about Dog being absentminded. “And that’s the fourth time this week he’s mowed the lawn,” she tweeted that day. “What do you think? Does the man have something on his mind or he just forgot how many times he’s mowed the lawn #AskingForAFriend”

In a statement following Beth’s hospitalization, the Chapman family thanked fans “for their prayers throughout Beth’s battle with cancer” and asked supporters to “please pray.”

Dog, who’s been married to Beth for 12 years, posted a photo from the hospital on Monday, June 24, showing off his wife’s manicure. “You all know how she is about HER NAILS !!” he wrote in the caption.

