Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Wife Beth Chapman Started Chemo for Throat Cancer

Starting treatment. Beth Chapman, the wife of Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman, began chemotherapy in December amid her battle with throat cancer, Us Weekly can confirm.

“Beth started chemo for throat cancer last month. The treatments are in L.A. They are going well, but they certainly take their toll on her,” the family’s attorney, Andrew R. Brettler of Lavely & Singer, told Us on Tuesday, January 22. “The Chapmans have a lot on their plate right now. They just started filming for the new WGN show while Beth’s been going through treatment. Hasn’t been easy but they are keeping a great outlook and Beth is one of the strongest women I know.”

Beth, 51, revealed her first stage II throat cancer diagnosis in September 2017. Two months later, Beth and Dog, 66, announced she was cancer-free. Nearly a year later, the reality star underwent emergency surgery in November 2018 and doctors discovered her cancer had returned.

Us previously reported in December that Beth’s cancer has spread to her throat and lungs. Dog opened up to Us that month about trying to stay positive.

“I don’t listen to the bad news. I don’t want to hear it. … I pray a lot, anywhere. I cry all the time,” he said. “I’m a sinner. I pray a lot. I have done double that. I constantly ask God to heal my honey and make sure He takes care of it. I’ve been telling Him that I’m going to try and quit smoking and cursing. I’m a dealmaker, and I’ll do anything.”

A source previously told Us that Beth “knew something was up” before she traveled to Los Angeles to see her doctor in November.

“Beth had not been feeling well for a number of months and finally decided to get checked out,” the source explained at the time. “She needed to see her specialist, who is based in Los Angeles. Thankfully, she did when she did. It could have been dramatically worse if she never had that appointment.”

Us broke the news earlier this month that Dog and Beth are returning to television with a new WGN series titled Dog’s Most Wanted.

“Crime in America is skyrocketing! Criminals are finding it easier to avoid the system,” Dog said in a statement. “With more and more dangerous criminals running the streets, the time couldn’t be better for the World’s Greatest Network to bring back the World’s Greatest Bounty Hunter. Fugitives beware!”

Dog’s Most Wanted premieres on WGN America later this year.

