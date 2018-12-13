Trudging on. Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman is opening up to Us Weekly about how his wife, Beth Chapman, is dealing with news that her cancer is incurable.

“She’s still trying to cook and get involved in my bounties and business. She’s still trying to do everything,” the reality star, 65, tells Us. “Beth is the kind of girl who likes control. She’s trying to still advise me on my work, and I’m like, ‘Honey, I was the Dog the Bounty Hunter before I met you. Stay out of it!'”

Dog also details his wife’s strength while facing the disease. “Beth will not take anything the doctors want to give her. Even the doctor told me he doesn’t want her to have seizures if the pain is that bad, but she won’t do it,” he explains. “She takes over-the-counter pain meds. She will not take anything prescription.”

Us has learned that Beth’s cancer is incurable and has spread to her throat and lungs. She is still receiving treatment in Los Angeles, with doctors recommending four to eight chemo sessions. The Dog the Bounty Hunter alum is also exploring alternate therapy options.

The 51-year-old underwent emergency surgery on November 27. Doctors discovered during the operation that her cancer had returned, a source confirmed to Us at the time. She was initially diagnosed with stage II throat cancer in September 2017, though the pair announced that Beth was cancer-free in November 2017.

In the meantime, Dog is relying on his faith and positive thinking to keep him going. “I don’t listen to the bad news. I don’t want to hear it. … I pray a lot, anywhere. I cry all the time,” he tells Us. “I’m a sinner. I pray a lot. I have done double that. I constantly ask God to heal my honey and make sure He takes care of it. I’ve been telling Him that I’m going to try and quit smoking and cursing. I’m a dealmaker, and I’ll do anything.”

With reporting by Jennifer Peros

