Doing what they feel is right. Despite doctor’s orders, Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman and his wife, Beth Chapman, have returned to their home in Colorado following her emergency surgery that revealed her throat cancer has returned.

Dog, 65, explained their decision to Us Weekly while giving an update on Beth, 51. “They say the cancer follows the path of least resistance, so it goes downward. Half of her lung was full of water,” he told Us on Sunday, December 2. “But she’s much more comfortable now [that] she can breathe, but she just wanted to come back to Colorado, she loves it here.”

Beth, who had emergency surgery in L.A. on Tuesday, November 27, left California against her doctors’ advice. “They told us they didn’t want her to leave the hospital, but she was adamant, she just wanted to be home,” Dog explained. “We have the test results coming in tomorrow.”

Dog also explained that Beth “was in a wheelchair to the plane and then a wheelchair on the other side” noting that the couple “were met by friends when we landed who brought us home.”

The A&E TV personality added: “Beth slept for almost an entire day, and she was more comfortable, then she got up and she was trying to do things around the house, trying to do laundry and wash the dishes, I said to her, ‘I’ve done all that, don’t worry.’”

The reality star also spoke to Us about how he is feeling while they await the results of Beth’s biopsy. “Yes, I’m nervous about the test results tomorrow,” he told Us. “It’s like you kinda know what’s gonna happen, but you’re hoping and praying it’s not.”

The couple were not only greeted by family and friends as they returned to Colorado. “This morning, there were 20 deer in the backyard. They know when the cars come who it is, and we feed them so they come to the backyard,” Dog said of the greeting from nature. “And I’ve never seen so many deer in the backyard, it’s like the animals know somehow and she loves the deer so much, and all the animals.”

As previously reported, Beth, who revealed she had stage II throat cancer in September 2017, learned this week that the cancer had returned.

“She had a lump in her throat twice the size of last time, and they performed an emergency surgery yesterday,” Dog told Us following the procedure. “They cut a hole in her throat so she can breathe; she can still talk. … [She’s] doing the best she can and remains incredibly strong.”

