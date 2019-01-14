They’re back! Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman, Beth Chapman and “The Dirty Dozen” – Dog’s team of professionals – will return to TV with Dog’s Most Wanted, Us Weekly can exclusively announce. It will be WGN’s first unscripted series in more than five years; production will begin in early 2019.

In the 10-part series, the husband-and-wife duo and their team will hunt down the Most Wanted Fugitives that appear on the FBI, U.S. Marshals and States’ lists in order to bring criminals to justice.

“Crime in America is skyrocketing! Criminals are finding it easier to avoid the system,” Dog, 66, said in a statement. “With more and more dangerous criminals running the streets, the time couldn’t be better for the World’s Greatest Network to bring back the World’s Greatest Bounty Hunter. Fugitives beware!”

This also marks Dog and Beth’s return to work following her cancer news. Beth, 51, was diagnosed with stage II throat cancer in September 2017, but was cancer-free only two months later. Then, in November 2018, she underwent emergency surgery and doctors discovered her cancer had returned.

While Us Weekly later confirmed that the cancer spread to her lungs and has been deemed incurable, the reality star is staying strong. “She’s still trying to cook and get involved in my bounties and business. She’s still trying to do everything,” Dog told Us exclusively in December 2018. “Beth is the kind of girl who likes control. She’s trying to still advise me on my work, and I’m like, ‘Honey, I was the Dog the Bounty Hunter before I met you. Stay out of it!’”

She also admitted that it’s been extremely difficult on their family but he’s relying on positive thinking and faith. “I pray a lot, anywhere. I cry all the time. I’m a sinner. I pray a lot. I have done double that,” he revealed. “I constantly ask God to heal my honey and make sure He takes care of it. I’ve been telling Him that I’m going to try and quit smoking and cursing. I’m a dealmaker, and I’ll do anything.”

Dog’s Most Wanted will air on WGN America later this year.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!