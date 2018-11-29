Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman offered an update on his wife Beth Chapman’s condition after her throat cancer returned.

“Please say a prayer,” the Dog the Bounty Hunter alum, 65, told TMZ on Wednesday, November 28. “She’s not doing good.”

The couple’s daughter, Lyssa Chapman, chimed in to thank those who have extended well wishes since news of Beth’s diagnosis broke. “We really appreciate the prayers of our fans. We really appreciate the support of our fans,” she said. “We’re all so devastated. We love our mommy so much, and thank you guys for being here. We’ve got such an amazing outpour from our fans. … Poor daddy.”

Dog added: “I wish she could’ve been here tonight.”

A source confirmed to Us Weekly that doctors found cancer while Beth was undergoing emergency surgery on Tuesday, November 27. The 51-year-old initially revealed her diagnosis of stage II throat cancer in September 2017, but the pair revealed she was cancer-free nearly one year ago.

Dog opened up exclusively to Us following Beth’s operation. “She had a lump in her throat twice the size of last time, and they performed an emergency surgery yesterday,” he explained. “They cut a hole in her throat so she can breathe; she can still talk. … [She’s] doing the best she can and remains incredibly strong.”

The reality star gave Us another update on Wednesday. “They got most of the throat cancer out,” he noted. “Her airway is clear now, but the doctors are afraid that it has spread. They are doing a biopsy scan to check if it has spread. … Last time it didn’t spread at all, so we’re hoping the same thing.”

He continued: “I’m here every moment I can be for her. I’ve never had to go through anything like this in my entire life. I love my honey so much. I don’t know what I’m gonna do.”

According to an insider, Beth “knew something was up” before learning of her diagnosis. “Beth had not been feeling well for a number of months and finally decided to get checked out,” the source told Us. “She needed to see her specialist, who is based in Los Angeles. Thankfully, she did when she did. It could have been dramatically worse if she never had that appointment.”

