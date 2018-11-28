Staying strong. Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman has confirmed that his wife Beth Chapman’s throat cancer has returned.

“She had a lump in her throat twice the size of last time, and they performed an emergency surgery yesterday,” the 65-year-old tells Us Weekly. ”They cut a hole in her throat so she can breathe; she can still talk.”

Dog adds that his wife, whom he’s been with for more than three decades, is “doing the best she can and remains incredibly strong.”

Beth first revealed that she was diagnosed with throat cancer in a letter to friends in September 2017. “I’ve spent a lifetime facing tests and challenges I didn’t see coming and certainly never expected,” she wrote at the time. “I’ve been dealt my share of unexpected blows over the course of my almost 50 years but nothing as serious as the one I heard from my doctors two weeks ago when they uttered those dreaded three words, ‘You have cancer.'”

In November 2017, the couple announced that she was cancer-free. Nearly a year later, Us confirmed that Beth underwent emergency on Tuesday, November 27, at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Dog tells Us that Beth is set to undergo a second biopsy on Wednesday, November 28, after doctors “found something in her lung, which may also be cancerous.”

A source told Us on Tuesday that Beth “knew something was up” months before she discovered her cancer had returned.

“Beth had not been feeling well for a number of months and finally decided to get checked out,” the source told Us. “She needed to see her specialist, who is based in Los Angeles. Thankfully, she did when she did. It could have been dramatically worse if she never had that appointment.”

