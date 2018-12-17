Beth Chapman is still celebrating the holidays with her husband, Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman, even as she contends with an incurable case of cancer.

The 51-year-old posted a photo of herself and Duane on a night out on the town. “Family Tradition, Theater with the kids for Christmas .. And Churchill’s for dinner 💋🌲🌹” she wrote.

The caption perhaps references her family’s recent outing to see the musical White Christmas at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. Churchill’s, meanwhile, is a bar in the Colorado city.

Beth was initially diagnosed with stage II throat cancer in September 2017, as documented in the A&E special Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives. She was cancer-free two months later but then underwent emergency surgery in November 2018. During the operation, doctors discovered her cancer had returned. Us Weekly has learned that her cancer has spread to her lungs and has been deemed incurable.

“Beth will not take anything the doctors want to give her,” Duane, 65, told Us last week. “Even the doctor told me he doesn’t want her to have seizures if the pain is that bad, but she won’t do it. She takes over-the-counter pain meds. She will not take anything prescription.”

Despite the painful battle, Duane said Beth is still trying to lead a normal life. “She’s still trying to cook and get involved in my bounties and business,” he explained. “She’s still trying to do everything. Beth is the kind of girl who likes control. She’s trying to still advise me on my work, and I’m like, ‘Honey, I was the Dog the Bounty Hunter before I met you. Stay out of it!’”

