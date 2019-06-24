Just hours before she was hospitalized and placed in a medically induced coma, Beth Chapman showed off her funny side on Twitter, joking about husband Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman being absentminded during her ongoing cancer battle.

“And that’s the fourth time this week he’s mowed the lawn,” Beth, 51, tweeted on Saturday, June 22. “What do you think? Does the man have something on his mind or he just forgot how many times he’s mowed the lawn #AskingForAFriend”

That same day, Beth’s family said in a statement to Hawaii News Now that she had been admitted to the ICU and was under a medically induced coma at the Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu. In the statement, the Chapman family sent their “sincere thanks to everyone for their prayers throughout Beth’s battle with cancer” and said they “humbly ask everyone to please pray for Beth.”

Beth first spoke out about her cancer battle in September 2017, saying she had been diagnosed with stage 2 throat cancer. Two months later, she said she was cancer-free, but in November 2018, doctors performed emergency surgery on her and found that the cancer had returned and spread to her lungs.

Duane, Beth’s husband of 12 years, opened up about the battle in December 2018. “I don’t listen to the bad news. I don’t want to hear it,” the 66-year-old told Us Weekly at the time. “I pray a lot, anywhere. I cry all the time. I’m a sinner. I pray a lot. I have done double that. I constantly ask God to heal my honey and make sure He takes care of it. I’ve been telling Him that I’m going to try and quit smoking and cursing. I’m a dealmaker, and I’ll do anything.”

Around the same time, Us confirmed that Beth had begun treatment for the disease. “She hasn’t been feeling well of late and Dog is by her side,” a source said at the time. “One thing everyone knows about Beth is that she’s a fighter.”

