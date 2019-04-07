Safe and sound. Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman’s wife, Beth Chapman, is “at home resting” following her hospitalization amid her cancer battle, Us Weekly can confirm.

“Doctors drained almost four liters of fluid from her lungs,” an insider explained to Us. “Dog was by her side throughout the entire process.”

A source confirmed to Us on Saturday, April 6, that Beth, 51, was “rushed to a Hawaii hospital with serious breathing issues.” The source added: “She hasn’t been feeling well of late and Dog is by her side. One thing everyone knows about Beth is that she’s a fighter.”

Beth was first diagnosed with stage II throat cancer in September 2017, however, she announced two months later that she was cancer-free. Almost exactly one year later, she underwent emergency surgery, and doctors discovered the disease had returned and spread to her lungs.

“Beth started chemo for throat cancer last month. The treatments are in L.A. They are going well, but they certainly take their toll on her,” the Chapman’s attorney Andrew R. Brettler told Us in January. “The Chapmans have a lot on their plate right now. They just started filming for the new WGN show while Beth’s been going through treatment. Hasn’t been easy but they are keeping a great outlook and Beth is one of the strongest women I know.”

Though the Chapmans have been dealing with this rough time in their lives doesn’t mean they’ve missed out on the joyous occasions. Beth gushed over welcoming a new family member in January.

“My first great grand baby he’s adorable and he’s precious and he came 5 weeks early to meet me,” the doting grandma captioned a series of Instagram pictures cradling the newborn at the time. “Nothing more beautiful or inspiring than the birth of a new baby A new Generation Of Chapman’s you will be an amazing father I’m very proud of you.”

Beth has also documented some quiet nights at home with her canines. “Pups and pizza night,” Beth wrote alongside an Instagram pic in February that showed the four-legged friends looking at her dinner. “Lol I have to make them their own, duke just waits for his pizza he jus [sic] lays by the oven.”

Her husband of 12 years opened up to Us in December 2018 about Beth’s fight to win her battle with cancer. “I don’t listen to the bad news. I don’t want to hear it. … I pray a lot, anywhere. I cry all the time,” Dog told Us at the time. “I’m a sinner. I pray a lot. I have done double that. I constantly ask God to heal my honey and make sure He takes care of it. I’ve been telling Him that I’m going to try and quit smoking and cursing. I’m a dealmaker, and I’ll do anything.”

