Beth Chapman Has ‘Pizza Night’ With Her Dogs Amid Cancer Battle

Keeping her spirits up. Beth Chapman is currently battling cancer, but she still found time to have a special evening with her dogs.

The Dog the Bounty Hunter star, 51, posted a photo on Wednesday, February 6, of her dog Duke staring intently at her cheesy pie. “Pups and pizza night,” Chapman captioned the pic. “Lol I have to make them their own, duke just waits for his pizza he jus [sic] lays by the oven.”

While the bulldog-Chihuahua mix was the only pooch featured in the snapshot, Chapman shares several other pets with her husband, Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman: an English bulldog named Lola, a Shih Tzu named OG and a cat named Plum. The couple lost their pup LBJ last month due to surgery complications.

“Lost my precious LBJ he was such a good boy the best hiking buddy anyone could ever have,” Beth wrote via Instagram on January 29. “He just never fully recovered from his horrendous surgery .. Your Delilah awaits you on the rainbow bridge be free sweet baby ..#rip #dukekahanahighmakamakaoflola.”

Beth was first diagnosed with stage II throat cancer in September 2017, but revealed she was cancer-free two months later. However, doctors discovered that the disease had returned in November 2018 after she underwent emergency surgery. Us Weekly confirmed the following month that the cancer spread to her throat and lungs and she started chemotherapy not long after.

“The treatments are in L.A. They are going well, but they certainly take their toll on her,” the Chapman family attorney told Us last month. “The Chapmans have a lot on their plate right now. They just started filming for the new WGN show while Beth’s been going through treatment. Hasn’t been easy but they are keeping a great outlook and Beth is one of the strongest women I know.”

Dog, 67, opened up to Us exclusively about how he’s staying positive through this difficult time. “I don’t listen to the bad news. I don’t want to hear it,” he told Us in December. “I pray a lot, anywhere. I cry all the time … I constantly ask God to heal my honey and make sure He takes care of it. I’ve been telling Him that I’m going to try and quit smoking and cursing. I’m a dealmaker, and I’ll do anything.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!