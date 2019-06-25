Doing what he can to keep her happy. Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman is making sure his wife, Beth Chapman, is well kept as she remains in a medically induced coma.

Dog, 66, took to Twitter on Monday, June 24, to share a photo of his wife’s freshly manicured hands. “You all know how she is about HER NAILS !!” he captioned the pic that showed Beth’s hand by her side in a hospital bed with an IV hooked up to it.

The subtle update comes just two days after the doting husband confirmed Beth, 51, had been placed in a medically induced coma amid her ongoing cancer battle. Dog tweeted at the time: “Please say your prayers for Beth right now thank you love you.”

The health scare has also led Beth’s stepdaughter Lyssa Chapman to speak out following a falling out that happened earlier this year when Lyssa didn’t wish Beth a happy Mother’s Day. The rift continued when Beth did not invite the 32-year-old to her and Dog’s daughter Abbie’s high school graduation. (Dog shares Lyssa with ex-wife Lyssa Rae Brittain.)

“I’ve been with her since she was back in Hawaii,” Lyssa tweeted on Monday in response to a fan who asked whether Lyssa would have any regrets about their relationship if Beth were to die soon. “Our family isn’t perfect but we’re family.”

Beth first spoke out about her stage II throat cancer in September 2017. Two months later, she revealed she was cancer-free. However, almost one year later, she underwent emergency surgery and doctors discovered the disease had returned and spread to her lungs.

“I don’t listen to the bad news. I don’t want to hear it. … I pray a lot, anywhere,” Dog told Us Weekly in December 2018 of his wife’s battle. “I cry all the time. I’m a sinner. I pray a lot. I have done double that. I constantly ask God to heal my honey and make sure He takes care of it. I’ve been telling Him that I’m going to try and quit smoking and cursing. I’m a dealmaker, and I’ll do anything.”

