Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman’s late wife, Beth Chapman, was remembered at an emotional service in Hawaii on Saturday, June 29.

The traditional Hawaiian service was held at Fort DeRussy Beach in Waikiki three days after the reality TV star died at the age of 51 following a battle with cancer.

Mourners at the first of two memorial services were invited to release flowers into the ocean during the ceremony, which included Hawaiian chants and prayers. Family and friends then paddled out into the water together in an outrigger canoe to say farewell to Beth. Dog, wearing a white shirt and jeans, briefly addressed the crowd and several people gathered on the beach to watch as the canoe headed out, as seen in video posted by the Star-Advertiser.

The star’s daughters Cecily and Lyssa Chapman invited the public to join them at Saturday’s service, saying in a press release that Beth had two homes — Hawaii and Colorado, but loved Hawaii the most, “so she will be sent off in true Hawaiian style, with aloha.”

They specifically requested loose flowers rather than traditional leis as the strings can be harmful to ocean life.

The Dog & Beth: On the Hunt alum died on Wednesday, June 26, after a two-year-long battle with cancer. She first revealed that she’d been diagnosed with stage II throat cancer in September 2017, but after getting the all-clear she learned at the end of last year that the disease had returned and spread to her lungs.

Dog tearfully revealed his wife’s final words on Wednesday.

“When she had an attack I didn’t know anything to do but to say ‘in Jesus’ name’ and hold her, and when I said ‘in Jesus’ name’ she said, ‘Say it again, say it more,’” he told Hawaii News Now. “And then she told the girls and everybody, with her mouth — she came out of it a couple times — ‘I love you’ and ‘Are you guys all OK? Don’t worry,’ but she never accepted it.”

As Us Weekly previously reported, Beth’s body is set to be cremated per her final wishes. Duane is finalizing plans for a memorial service in Colorado.

