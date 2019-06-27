Paying tribute. Beth Chapman’s life will be commemorated with not one, but two memorial services.

“There will be two memorial services for Beth — one in Hawaii and one in Colorado,” a source told Us Weekly. (The TV personality lived with husband Duane “Dog The Bounty Hunter” Chapman in Hawaii and hailed from Colorado.)

Details for the events have not yet been finalized.

As Us previously reported, Beth’s body is set to be cremated per her final wishes.

Chapman died at the age of 51 on Wednesday, June 26 after a two-year-long battle with throat cancer.

“It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side,” Dog, tweeted.

The reality star, 66, tearfully spoke to reporters about his wife’s final words later that day.

“When she had an attack I didn’t know anything to do but to say ‘in Jesus’ name’ and hold her, and when I said ‘in Jesus’ name’ she said, ‘Say it again, say it more,’” he told Hawaii News Now. “And then she told the girls and everybody, with her mouth — she came out of it a couple times — ‘I love you’ and ‘Are you guys all OK? Don’t worry,’ but she never accepted it.”

He added that despite her long fight with the disease, his family wasn’t ready to lose its matriarch. “For a few years we knew this day would come,” he explained. “It came really unexpected, really fast. All of her clothes, her makeup, everything [is still in place at home]. We didn’t prepare.”

Days prior, Beth was in seemingly good spirits, teasing Dog for mowing the lawn yet again. “And that’s the fourth time this week he’s mowed the lawn,” she tweeted on Saturday, June 22. “What do you think? Does the man have something on his mind or he just forgot how many times he’s mowed the lawn #AskingForAFriend.” That same day, she was placed in a medically-induced coma.

Beth first revealed that she had been diagnosed with stage II throat cancer in September 2017. Though she managed to kick the disease shortly after, it returned and spread to her lungs in November 2018.

The Dog’s Most Wanted stars, who wed in May 2006 and share children Dominic, 34, Bonnie, 20, and Garry, 18, dished about five things they loved about each other to WGN ahead of Beth’s death. (The Colorado native also shared daughter Cecily, 26, with Keith A. Barrymore, while Dog shares Duane Lee II, 46, and Leland, 42, with La fonda Sue Honeycutt, Christopher, 39, with Debbie White, Wesley, 38, and James, 37, with Anne M. Tengell, and Tucker, 35, Lyssa, 32, and Nicholas with Lyssa Rae Brittain.)

“She’s very mean. She’s not as smart as I am but almost there,” Dog said of his spouse. “She’s my everything. She’s the sexiest women I’ve ever touched in my life. She’s a pure girl! There’s no tomboy in this baby girl.”

With reporting by Marc Lupo

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!