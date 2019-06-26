She was loved. Condolences flooded the comments section of Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman’s Twitter post on Wednesday, June 26, after he confirmed his wife, Beth Chapman, died at age 51 following a battle with lung cancer.

“It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side,” Dog, 66, wrote, to which fans shared their support. Within two hours, the post garnered more than 20,000 well wishes.

Fellow reality stars Kim Zolciak and her daughter Brielle Biermann were among those to mourn the loss of Beth. “So heartbroken. RIP @MrsdogC We love you,” Zolciak tweeted. Biermann added: “So horrible 😫😔☹️ praying for her family … she was always so kind to us.”

“Beth’s faith in the Lord was amazing! She is a truly going to be missed! Love & 🙏🏼 to Dog and the rest of the family! May Jesus bring you comfort in this time. Stay strong together as a family. Beth loved u all with all her ❤️ and strength! She fought to live for all of you,” one commenter shared.

Another added: “My heart goes out to you and all the kids @MrsdogC we will miss you. I never understood why people get so upset for celebrities passing now I know cuz I idolized you so very much! I’m so sorry @DogBountyHunter please keep your faith up and always stay a good man like she wanted.”

Dog confirmed on Saturday, June 22, that Beth had been placed in a medically induced coma amid her cancer battle. The former reality star first opened up about her stage II throat cancer diagnosis in September 2017. Though she revealed two months later that she was cleared of the illness, Beth underwent emergency surgery in November 2018, and doctors discovered the cancer had returned and spread to her lungs.

Scroll down to see more heartfelt tributes to Beth.

Dog and all Chapmans, you have my sincerest condolences. God needed an angel, and he picked a great one this morning. 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 — Bill Haydis (@bhaydis) June 26, 2019

Lord please comfort this family, put your loving arms around them and give them the reassurance that they will see their beloved Beth again. In Jesus Name. S.I.P @MrsdogC 🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Mz Lola MUA (@OhSoGlamorousU) June 26, 2019

😭 I don't know what to say. I am so heartbroken for all of you 💔 My thoughts and prayers are with you all. We love you Beth. Fly high beautiful angel — Tammy (@MrsForrett) June 26, 2019

I love you more than you know! Whatever it is, I got you during this devastating time! Much love to you all for your support at this heart crushing time! — Justin D. Bihag (@JustinDBihag23) June 26, 2019

Duane, I am so sorry for your loss my friend. I am saying this with tears in my eyes because, @MrsdogC was a fighter right till the end. I know what she meant to all of you. She was LOVED by us “Fans” so much. GOD BLESS THE CHAPMAN FAMILY. 🙏😥 pic.twitter.com/NCyrWqa2ye — USMarine4Life 🇺🇸 (@WarVeteranUSMC) June 26, 2019

Rest now the fight is over, condolence in blessing in the family's time of grief. May you celebrate and find solace in the fact that she is with her Heavenly Father and will never have pain again. God Bless! — Angie@Cedar Furniture Lodge (@CedarFurnLodge) June 26, 2019

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!