Always on her mind. Bethenny Frankel revealed on Saturday, October 6, that she’d mistakenly sent a text message to her late boyfriend Dennis Shields, almost two months after his death.

“I just accidentally sent dennis a text,” she tweeted. “It was about him to my bff. That was odd.”

When a fan replied, “No he heard you,” the Real Housewives of New York City star responded, “Something else very weird happened. I was texting w one of his friends and it said ‘handwritten text’ and read ‘hurry the f—k up’ but neither of us wrote that nor do we even know how to hand write on a text. How bizarre?”

I just accidentally sent dennis a text. It was about him to my bff. That was odd. — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) October 6, 2018

“He’s still listening, babe,” another fan suggested. “Oddities happen for a reason, sometimes.”

As previously reported, Frankel’s on-off boyfriend died at the age of 51 at his apartment at Trump Tower in NYC on August 10.

His unexpected death from a suspected overdose of prescription pills hit the Skinnygirl founder hard. “She lost her best friend, her partner, her business partner,” a source told Us in August, noting that Frankel was “absolutely devastated.”

“He’s family. His family is her family,” the insider noted. “She is living her life because there is nothing else to do. You have to go on. Everyone experiences loss and the only thing you can do is pick yourself up and go on.”

Us Weekly reported in August that Shields had bought a ring and proposed to Frankel four months before his death.

The reality TV star told fans that she has been on a “#griefdiet” since Shields’ death and has been spending time by the water, which has been therapeutic. “When you feel sad, you cry then you just have to force yourself to shift,” she tweeted in September. “It’s so hard but it works.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!