Bethenny Frankel revealed how she is coping in the wake of boyfriend Dennis Shields’ death, admitting in a tweet on Sunday, September 2, that while she’s been in tears, “you just have to force yourself to shift.”

“Doing anything in or by the water is life saving. Beach walks. ocean swims, wakeboarding, clamming, infrared sauna, jacuzzi & my swim really help,” the Real Housewives of New York City star, 47, wrote. “When you feel sad, you cry then you just have to force yourself to shift. It’s so hard but it works.”

When a fan pointed out that ocean air is charged with healthy negative ions that have “the ability to trigger a psychological state of calm and contentment” and “can literally wash away the pain,” the Skinnygirl founder replied, “Exactly. I have had trouble breathing and I actually need it. Xo.”

On Friday, August 31, the Bravo star admitted that she’s struggling with the loss of Shields, tweeting, “This really sucks…”

As previously reported, Shields was found dead of an apparent prescription pill overdose at his suite at Trump Tower in NYC on August 10. A source told Us Weekly that the 51-year-old had proposed to Frankel just four months before his death.

“She lost her best friend, her partner, her business partner,” an insider told Us last month. “He’s family. His family is her family. They’ve known each other over 30 years.”

While Frankel is “absolutely devastated,” the insider added that “she is living her life because there is nothing else to do. You have to go on. Everyone experiences loss and the only thing you can do is pick yourself up and go on.”

