A real pain in the gut. Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel’s health issues have compounded even more, with a new diagnosis for the reality star.

“Just when you thought it couldn’t get sexier, I was diagnosed today with ‘leaky gut syndrome’ and a wheat allergy,” the entrepreneur, 48, tweeted on Friday, March 8. “Could there be a more vile title? That I wouldn’t have put on my dating profile. Ok tweeps, hit me with the info.”

Just when you thought it couldn’t get sexier, I was diagnosed today with “leaky gut syndrome” and a wheat allergy. Could there be a more vile title? That I wouldn’t have put on my dating profile. Ok tweeps, hit me with the info. 😘 — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) March 8, 2019

According to Harvard Health Publishing, leaky gut syndrome occurs when the gut lining contains “large cracks or holes” that allow “partially digested food, toxins, and bugs to penetrate the tissues beneath it.”

The news is an unwelcome burden for the Skinnygirl founder, who had a near-fatal allergic reaction to fish after consuming miso soup in December that caused her to become unconscious and required emergency treatment.

The TV personality discussed her health scare to Dr. Mehmet Oz during an appearance on the Dr. Oz show in January.

“I didn’t think that it would be such a recovery process. I think people sort of just think you slap an EpiPen and then life goes on,” she said. “It’s definitely a scary thing.”

Frankel, who credits her boyfriend Paul Bernon with saving her life when he administered Benadryl to her and called 911, admitted that the harrowing incident had changed her outlook on flying solo. “It’s crazy. I don’t like to be alone anymore,” she said in the clip. “I don’t want to be at restaurants alone, and I’m not that type of person. It’s very scary. It changes your whole entire life.”

Frankel also revealed that she planned to change up her busy lifestyle while testifying in court against ex-husband Jason Hoppy, with whom she shares 8-year-old daughter Bryn, in their custody battle on Wednesday, March 6: “I’ve chosen to wind things down.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!