Bethenny Frankel Says She’s ‘Utterly Single’

Bethenny Frankel is ready to get back in the game. “My single life is just that: utterly single,” the Real Housewives of New York City star, 47, told Us Weekly exclusively at the launch of her OJG + Skinnygirl Jeans launch in New York City on Tuesday, January 9. “But I have a date tomorrow, so I’m working on it!”

She added: “It’ll go in spurts, I’ll date a lot or I don’t date at all.”

Frankel – who dated Dennis Shields on-and-off for over a year before she announced their split in May – is exploring different ways to meet romantic interests. “A little online, a little [through] friends,” she told Us. “But online is scary, the unknown.”

While the businesswoman’s professional life is thriving with multiple brands, a television show and a charity under her belt, she notes that juggling so much does take its toll. “My personal life is suffering because I’m doing so much,” she explains. “Which is why I haven’t had a date in a while.”

Still, the television personality is thriving in all the right ways. She explains: “I feel mentally well, stable, happy.”

Frankel was previously wed to Jason Hoppy, with whom she shares 7-year-old daughter Bryn. After a tumultuous split, the former couple finalized their divorce in 2016, however Frankel reportedly reopened her divorce case against Hoppy in December and is seeking full custody of Bryn, according to documents obtained by TMZ at the time.

Amid the legal battle, Frankel has also been focusing much of her attention on Puerto Rico hurricane relief efforts. While she told Us on Tuesday that the tireless work she did there “really wiped me out in a lot of ways,” she had previously opened up about the impact it had on Bryn. “My daughter understands. She’s getting more proud because of what other people say in school,” Frankel told Us in November. “She’s getting it. I spoon feed it to her. I don’t want to force it on her but she understands. I want her to be grateful for what she has and it’s now something I can call upon because I’ve seen so many children with nothing in the dark.”

