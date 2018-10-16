This new couple is cozying up together! Bethenny Frankel and her new boyfriend, Paul Bernon, bundled up in warm attire for a walk in New York City.

The Real Housewives of New York star, 47, and Bernon looked happy and content during their stroll on Tuesday, October 16. Frankel sported a beanie, parka and Uggs, while Bernon kept it casual in a baseball cap and a hoodie.

Frankel and Bernon’s date in the city comes nearly two weeks after they were spotted showing PDA in Boston on October 7. One day later, the Bravo personality and the film producer were seen locking lips near Boston College.

The Skinnygirl founder found love with the businessman two months after her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Dennis Shields, was found dead of an apparent prescription drug overdose. A source told Us in August that Frankel, who had known Shields for more than 30 years, was “absolutely devastated” to learn of his passing.

“She lost her best friend, her partner, his business partner,” said the insider. “He’s family. His family is her family. She is living her life because there is nothing else to do. You have to go on. Everyone experiences loss and the only thing you can do is pick yourself up and go on.”

Meanwhile, Bernon shares two children with his ex-wife, Ashley Bernon. The pair divorced in September 2017 and Ashley has not shared Facebook photos with Paul since June, a source exclusively told Us earlier this month.

