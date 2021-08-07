Bob Odenkirk Is ‘Doing Great’ After Recovering From Small Heart Attack

Feeling better. Less than one week after Bob Odenkirk first spoke about his recovery after suffering a small heart attack, he’s sharing another health update via Twitter.

The Better Call Saul actor, 58, tweeted on Saturday, August 7, “I am doing great. I’ve had my very own ‘It’s a wonderful life’ week of people insisting I make the world slightly better.”

I am doing great. I’ve had my very own “It’s a wonderful life” week of people insisting I make the world slightly better. Wow! Thank you, I love everyone right now but let’s keep expectations reasonable! — Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk) August 7, 2021

Odenkirk continued in his post, “Wow! Thank you, I love everyone right now but let’s keep expectations reasonable!”

The Breaking Bad alum previously confirmed he was on the mend in July via Twitter, writing, “Hi. It’s Bob. Thank you. To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week. And for the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care for me. It’s overwhelming. But I feel the love and it means so much.”

Odenkirk explained that he had a small heart attack, but doctors were able to fix the blockage without surgery. “I’m going to be ok,” his July 30 tweet continued. “Also, AMC and SONYs support and help throughout this has been next-level. I’m going to take a beat to recover but I’ll be back soon.”

The writer’s comedy partner, David Cross, told his Twitter followers hours earlier that he “just got off the phone” with Odenkirk, who was “doing great.” He tweeted, “Joking and japing and joshing. Both he and his family are overwhelmed with the outpouring of love and concern everyone has shown. You will be hearing from him soon. But he’s doing really well!!!”

Two days prior, the Nebraska star’s son, Nick Odenkirk, first announced his dad “was going to be okay” via an Instagram Story.

The Little Women actor’s rep confirmed the news to Us Weekly via a statement at the time, noting that the Emmy winner and his family “would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side.”

The rep explained that the Undone alum had been hospitalized due to a “heart-related incident,” but was in a “stable condition” at an Albuquerque, New Mexico hospital.

“The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery,” the statement concluded.

The Fargo alum was first sent to the hospital after collapsing on the set of the AMC series, which is currently filming its sixth and final season. Crew members called an ambulance at the time, Variety initially reported.