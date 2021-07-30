On the mend. Bob Odenkirk is doing much better after collapsing on the Better Call Saul set and being rushed to the hospital, he confirmed via Twitter on Friday, July 30.

“Hi. It’s Bob. Thank you,” the 58-year-old actor wrote. “To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week. And for the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care for me. It’s overwhelming. But I feel the love and it means so much.”

He explained that he had a small heart attack, but the doctors were able to fix the blockage without surgery. He continued, “I’m going to be ok … Also, AMC and SONYs support and help throughout this has been next-level. I’m going to take a beat to recover but I’ll be back soon.”

Hours earlier, his friend and comedy partner, David Cross, shared an update via Twitter.

“Just got off the phone with Bob and he’s doing great!” Cross, 57, tweeted. “Joking and japing and joshing. Both he and his family are overwhelmed with the outpouring of love and concern everyone has shown.”

He continued, “You will be hearing from him soon. But he’s doing really well!!!”

The comedian’s update came two days after Bob’s son, Nick Odenkirk, announced that his dad was “going to be okay” via Instagram Story.

The Nebraska star’s rep confirmed the news to Us Weekly at the time via a statement, explaining that the actor and his family “would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side.”

The rep stated that the Emmy winner had been hospitalized due to a “heart-related incident,” but was in a “stable condition” at a hospital in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

“The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery,” the statement concluded.

The Breaking Bad alum was first sent to the hospital after collapsing on the set of the AMC series, which is currently filming its sixth and final season. Crew members then called an ambulance after the incident, Variety first reported.

Several of the actor’s costars and friends shared their heartfelt well wishes and hopes for a speedy recovery, including Brian Cranston, Aaron Paul and Cross.

“Today I woke up to news that has made me anxious all morning,” Cranston, 65, wrote via Instagram. “My friend, Bob Odenkirk collapsed last night on the set of Better Call Saul. He is in the hospital in Albuquerque and receiving the medical attention he needs but his condition is not known to the public as yet. Please take a moment in your day today to think about him and send positive thoughts and prayers his way, thank you.”

For his part, the Arrested Development alum previously tweeted, “I will share what I know when I can but Bob is one of the strongest people I know both physically and spiritually. He WILL get through this.”