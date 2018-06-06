Not so fast! Beyoncé and Jay-Z did not showcase twins Rumi and Sir on their On the Run II tour, despite reports suggesting otherwise.

The Grammy-winning couple kicked off their tour in Cardiff, England, on Wednesday, June 6. The show featured many memorable moments, including a video of Beyoncé holding two babies and a photo of Jay-Z cradling them, which fans speculated on social media were her and Jay-Z’s little ones.

However, Us Weekly can confirm that the tots are not Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s kids.

In addition to the buzzworthy video, the “Drunk in Love” collaborators made a splash with their elevator entrance onto the stage, seemingly a nod to Jay-Z’s 2014 altercation with Beyoncé’s sister, Solange Knowles. The A-list duo also performed a track wearing blindfolds and wedding attire.

The “Formation” songstress, 36, and the “Family Feud” rapper, 38, welcomed Rumi and Sir in June 2017 and debuted the twins’ first photo one month later. Jay-Z revealed the special meaning behind the tykes’ names while speaking to Rap Radar that August.

“Rumi is our favorite poet, so it was for our daughter,” the “Smile” singer explained. “And then Sir was, like, man, come out the gate. He carries himself like that. He just came out, like, Sir.”

Proud grandma Tina Knowles gushed about the twins during a September 2017 interview with Us. “They are amazing,” she raved. “They’re very young but they like to touch and they’re adorable and beautiful and healthy and I’m just so happy.”

Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s oldest daughter, Blue Ivy, 6, is also overjoyed about the new additions. “[Blue’s] amazing! She’s a big sister and she feeds them and she’s excited,” Tina added. “And she feels responsible for them being here because she prayed for them.”

Click here to see the OTR II tour dates!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!