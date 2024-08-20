Beyoncé’s empire just got a little bigger.

The 42-year-old musician took to Instagram on Tuesday, August 20, to share photos of her new alcohol brand, SirDavis Whisky.

“🥃 DAVIS IN MY BONES 🥃,” she wrote in the caption, referencing lyrics from her Cowboy Carter song “Bodyguard.” The post included a snap of Beyoncé holding a glass of whisky dressed in a white crocheted dress with a matching veil and a photo of the whisky bottle, which has a horse logo on it. Beyoncé sat atop horses in the cover art for her last two albums, 2024’s Cowboy Carter and 2022’s Renaissance.

The SirDavis website notes that whisky has been the singer’s “drink of choice for years,” but she discovered a more personal connection to the spirit after learning that her paternal great-grandfather, Davis Hogue, was a successful moonshiner during the Prohibition era. She then teamed up with Moët Hennessy and Bill Lumsden, the Head of Distilling & Whisky Creation at The Glenmorangie Company, to “craft a one-of-a-kind flavor profile that reflected her whisky ideals.”

Related: Celebrities With Super Successful Alcohol Brands Plenty of celebrities like to drink alcohol, but only a select few actually make it themselves. Close friends and Vampire Diaries alums Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder — they played brothers on the show — turned their real-life friendship and into something exciting, which became Brother’s Bond Bourbon. “The reality is we would finish shooting […]

Preorder sales for SirDavis began Tuesday via SirDavis.com. A 750ml bottle of the 88 proof liquor retails for $89.99, and orders are expected to ship on September 4. According to the website, SirDavis delivers “the complexity of rye … married with the elegance of malted barley” and is “finished to perfection in Pedro Ximénez sherry casks, a harmony of spice with sublime hints of fruit.”

Lumsden told Food & Wine in an interview published on Tuesday that SirDavis has a “very unusual mash bill,” meaning the grain mix that comprises the spirit’s recipe.

“The rye brings the American aspect in. The malted barley brings a little bit of Scottishness in there — these nice, rich, malted barley, biscuity type flavors,” he explained, noting that Beyoncé played an integral role in developing the unique whisky.

“This is her whisky. [Blender and Global Head of Advocacy for SirDavis] Cameron [George] and I first met with her for the first time a couple of years ago and spent hours with her,” he said. “The product had to be very, very special if it’s carrying an association with Beyoncé.”

Related: Beyonce’s Formidable Fashion Evolution Beyoncé has always been in “formation” — especially when it comes to fashion. The hitmaker never misses the chance to make a style statement — on and off the red carpet. Some of her standout looks were from the Met Gala, specifically the 2015 soirée, which boasted a “China: Through the Looking Glass” theme. Beyoncé’s […]

George added that he couldn’t “imagine a more involved individual” than Beyoncé. “It just kind of harkens back to how meticulous — about everything — she is,” he said.

Beyoncé noted in a press release that she’s “always been drawn to the power and confidence” she feels when drinking whisky and “wanted to invite more people to experience that feeling” by creating her own product.

“When I discovered that my great-grandfather had been a moonshine man, it felt like my love for whisky was fated,” she said. “SirDavis is a way for me to pay homage to him, uniting us through a new shared legacy.”

Beyoncé’s previous business ventures include her athleisure clothing line, Ivy Park, which she launched in 2016, and her hair care brand, Cécred, which was introduced in February.