Beyonce’s Cecred Haircare Line Is Here: A Guide to Every Product

Cécred is here.

Beyoncé’s new haircare line launched on Tuesday, February 20, with eight products for hair textures from straight to coily.

Before announcing the brand’s name earlier this month, the hitmaker, 42, teased the beauty venture in May 2023 via Instagram. “How many of y’all knew my first job was sweeping hair in my mama’s salon?” Beyoncé wrote of her mom Tina Knowles’ Headliners hair salon in Houston, Texas. “Destiny’s Child got our start by performing for clients while they were getting their hair done. I was exposed to so many different kinds of entrepreneurial women in her salon.”

Beyoncé explained: “I saw firsthand how the ways we nurture and celebrate hair can directly impact our souls. I watched her heal and be of service to so many women. Having learned so much on my hair journey, I’ve always dreamed of carrying on her legacy. I can’t wait for you to experience what I’ve been creating.”

In her March/April 2024 cover story for Essence magazine, Beyoncé opened up further about Cécred and how she decided on the name.

“The relationship we have with our hair is such a deeply personal journey. From spending my childhood in my mother’s salon to my father applying oil on my scalp to treat my psoriasis— these moments have been sacred to me,” she told the publication.

She added, “I think that connection of community, mother and child, father and child, and respect — and allowing yourself to be taken care of, especially for Black women, who are always taking care of everyone else — it’s all sacred. So I took the end of my name, Cé, and made it the beginning of the word sacred to create Cécred. From my mother’s salon, daily rituals with my father, and years of experience in developing a hair care line, the journey has been just that: Cécred.”

Keep scrolling to get a breakdown of each product in Beyoncé’s first haircare line: