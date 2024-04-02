Beyonce has called out “all the record labels, every radio station, every awards show” after facing backlash for her new country album Cowboy Carter.

The 42-year-old’s foray into country music had been met with resistance from some country music fans and country music radio stations who ignored fan requests to play the songs on air.

Duke Of Hazzard actor John Schneider was also accused of racism when he compared the Crazy In Love star’s ambitions to step into the new genre to a dog marking its territory, during an interview with conservative network One American News.

Black artists joining the Country music scene has long been a controversial issue despite Rhythm & Blues, created by black musicians, having spawned the genre.

Related: 8 Times Female Country Music Stars Stood Their Ground Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Carrie Underwood and more female country artists have inspired Us over the years. Morris, for her part, teamed up with fellow artists Brandi Carlile, Amanda Shires and Natalie Hemby to form a supergroup called The Highwomen, releasing their self-titled debut album in September 2019. “I’m sure you’ve heard about this very […]

But on April 1, Beyonce hit back at the criticisms by telling the audience at the iHeartRadio Music Awards that the music industry needs to become “more open to the joy and liberation that comes from enjoying art with no preconceived notions”.

The singer-songwriter, who last month became the first Black woman to reach Number 1 on the Billboard Hot Country chart with her catchy track Texas Hold ‘Em, appeared on-stage at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles for the show hosted by Ludacris, where she received the Innovator Award from soul legend Stevie Wonder.

Wearing a black leather suit with a matching cowboy hat, she thanked the 25-time Grammy winner for playing the harmonica on her version of Dolly Parton’s 1973 hit Jolene, which features on Act II: Cowboy Carter.

“Whenever anyone asks me if there’s anyone that I could listen to for the rest of my life, it’s always you,” she told him, before dedicating her award to those who have “dedicated their lives and their art to creating shifts”.

She mentioned Rosetta Tharpe, Tracy Chapman, Linda Martell, Prince, Wonder, Andre 3000, Tina Turner and Michael Jackson.

“(They) defied any label placed upon them, thank you for executing your dream so we could all follow,” she said.

Beyonce also thanked her husband Jay-Z, describing him as “my rock, my best friend, I love you” and her “three beautiful children who continue to be my inspiration, my biggest blessing”.

The mother-of-three has also given Black women in the music industry — like Mickey Guyton, K. Michelle, and Tyla — their flowers.

“With opportunity comes possibility. The possibilities are endless with you @Beyonce,” Guyton, 40, wrote via X on Friday, March 29, alongside photos of a bouquet of white flowers and a note from Bey herself.

“Thank you for opening doors for me, queen. Keep shining,” the note read, signed with “love and respect” from Beyoncé.

In 2020, Guyton became the first Black female artist to be nominated for Best Country Solo Performance at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards for her song “Black Like Me.” That same year, she was the first black female artist to perform at the Academy of Country Music Awards.

Related: List of 2024 iHeartRadio Awards Nominees and Winners Frazer Harrison/Getty Images The iHeartRadio Music Awards are set to celebrate some of the biggest names in music — and the fun has already started. The extravaganza is set for Monday, April 1, but the show started handing out awards even before host Ludacris could light up the stage of Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre. Early […]

The gifts didn’t stop there, as musician K. Michelle also shared photos of her white flower bouquet via Instagram on Friday as well, with a similar note of support from the “16 Carriages” singer. “I love what you’ve been doing and I know it’s not easy to enter a new space,” Beyoncé wrote to Michelle, 42. “Sending you positivity and respect. I hope to meet you one day.”

Beyoncé released Cowboy Carter, on Friday, March 29. Her album features 27 tracks with features from Miley Cyrus, Post Malone, Dolly Parton, Linda Martell and Willie Nelson. Along with original tracks, she covered Parton’s Jolene and The Beatles’ Blackbird.

She kicked off her cowgirl era by dropping Texas Hold ‘Em and 16 Carriages following her Verizon commercial during Super Bowl LVIII. In the commercial, Tony Hale challenged her to break the internet. After failing multiple times, Beyoncé said, “OK, they ready, drop the new music.”

Though it is her first country album, it is also the second installment of a three-part project following the release of Renaissance in 2022.