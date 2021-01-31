Here comes the bride! Big Brother stars Angela Rummans and Tyler Crispen are engaged.

The 29-year-old announced the news via Instagram on Sunday, January 31, sharing photos from their romantic beach proposal. Rummans revealed in the caption that Crispen, 25, popped the question earlier this month.

“YES to forever and ever and always. You and me babe, for the rest of time. 1.10.2021 ‘If it’s meant to be, it’ll be,'” she wrote. “Thank you for giving me the best and most perfect day of my life. I love you more than I can say in words, and I cannot wait for the next chapter of our lives. For now, let’s savor this time and soak in all of the excitement our future holds.”

The Unbothered author continued, “He got me good! I had no idea this day was going to turn into a day that would change our lives forever, watch how it all went [down] on our YouTube. Also grab the Kleenex’s.”

Fans were quick to congratulate the pair in the comments. One follower wrote, “FINALLY!!! I’ve been waiting for this day to come. Congratulations.” Another commented, “About time!”

Crispen, for his part, shared the same photo and a series of others from the proposal. He called it “the greatest day of my life” and gushed about his new fiancée.

“You make every day seem like a dream come true and I am now officially the luckiest person on the face of the Earth. I’ll love you to infinity and beyond,” he wrote in the caption.

The couple met in 2018 during season 20 of Big Brother. Crispen briefly left Rummans’ side to film Big Brother: All-Stars, which the cookbook author said was extremely hard for them both in an August 2020 interview with Us Weekly.

“It hit him all at once, and for me, it didn’t really register for a while. It was right before my birthday. He got the introductory call and he came in with balloons and flowers for me and handed it to me and just started bawling, and I’m like, ‘What’s wrong?'” she recalled. “He goes, ‘Um, they called me about All-Stars and I don’t want to go.’ He started bawling, but I think it hit him because he knew that it was an opportunity that he couldn’t pass up.”

Crispen went head to head with Da’Vonne Rogers for America’s Favorite Houseguest in the All-Stars finale, but ultimately lost and returned home. Rummans told Us last year she and Crispen had hardly spent a second apart since leaving Big Brother.

“Literally every single day since we got out of the house, we’ve never spent more than three nights apart,” she shared. “We spent three nights apart one time. Our lives are just so interconnected. We are one person. This is what I tell people: It feels like someone ripped my arm off and my leg off, and then they strapped a 20-pound backpack on my back and said, ‘Go run a marathon now.’ I’m like, this is impossible.”