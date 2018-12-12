Happily engaged. Big Brother season 20 stars Bayleigh Dayton and Chris “Swaggy C” Williams were beaming at WE tv’s Real Love: Relationship Reality TV’s Past, Present & Future event in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, December 11.

Being engaged is “way better than being in a regular relationship,” Williams, 23, told Us Weekly exclusively. “For me to have her around as my support system is way magnified as a fiancée. So, it’s like, whatever I do, she’s my support system. That’s the biggest reason why, for me, it’s better than just a regular girlfriend.”

Dayton, 25, echoed his sentiments. “I didn’t even get to talk to him during that whole season because he was off the show. So as soon as we got out of the house, it’s like, engagement, and I’m like, fairy tale, hello?” she said. “Now I get to see him every day, and we’re getting married, so it’s amazing.”

The couple, who met inside the Big Brother house, got engaged on the live September 28 finale and just purchased a house together. They’re planning to tie the knot in a “September-ish wedding.”

“I went from sharing a house with 16 people to coming out and like — it’s been accommodating, but we’ve been in spaces with other people, and we’re like, no, we just need our space,” the flight attendant added.

The couple also added that they would like to eventually expand their family. However, it’s not the right time. While in the jury house following Big Brother, Dayton suffered a miscarriage, news she and her fiancé revealed in a video blog in September.

“That was the craziest experience I ever went through, but it made me want to be selfish for just a little bit longer. Chris and I need time to get over it. I told him yesterday, I’m not finished mourning,” she told Us. “So, I wanted to take the time with him, before the marriage and the relationship, and then in two years, we’re popping out some little Swaggy babies!”

As for how many they’re thinking, Dayton says she wants “even numbers only,” and would be OK with two or four.

