Opening up. Bayleigh Dayton and Chris “Swaggy C” Williams shared a YouTube video on Friday, September 28, addressing the pregnancy rumors that began when she was in the Big Brother house.

“During the time that Swaggy and I spent in the house, we spent every moment together and were aware that we fell deep in love and that was in the public eyes, so we shared some quite intimate moments in the house,” Bayleigh, 25, said in the video. “During our time in the Big Brother house, I did conceive a little baby, but unfortunately, and we don’t know why, I had a miscarriage in the jury house. It’s something that were still figuring out. We just got a chance to talk to each other about it for the first time today.”

She continued: “I would have been ecstatic if I were to have a BB baby. It would have a been a blessing and we were both really excited when we found out. We were both really, really upset when we found out we lost it.”

Dayton and Swaggy, 23, met each other during season 20 of Big Brother, but he was evicted after just 23 days. Weeks after he was evicted, Dayton revealed in a conversation caught on the live feeds, that she thought she may be pregnant. However, it was never brought up again and on the live Wednesday, September 28, finale, Swaggy proposed.

“He knew that he lost the baby before he decided to propose and he still decided to propose, so the whole, people saying he’s only proposing because I’m pregnant thing, that’s hurtful, so stop,” the flight attendant explained, before revealing that the big fight in the house between her and Tyler Cripsen was partially because of the pregnancy.

“I love Tyler. I don’t think any ill will of Tyler. I know you guys saw a crazy, hysterical fight, but I actually found out the day before I was placed on the block by Angela [Rummons], that I was pregnant, so I was going through so many more emotions than you guys would ever know,” she said. “I couldn’t talk to anybody about it, the whole house didn’t even know.”

While Swaggy spoke very little in the video, he did take a moment to commend Bayleigh.

“She was going through a bundle of emotions and the truth of matter is, I’m beyond proud of her,” the day trader said. “She fought very hard under those circumstances and it only makes her stronger, she’s by far the strongest woman I’ve met and I love her.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!