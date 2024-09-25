Big Brother alum Janelle Pierzina has labeled Sean “Diddy” Combs a “cheap a–’ after allegedly serving him VIP bottle service in 2005.

Pierzina, 44, who appeared on four individual seasons of the reality TV show, took to social media on Tuesday, September 24, to share a series of since-deleted posts that detailed her interaction with Diddy, 54.

“In 2005 I did VIP bottle service,” Pierzina shared via X, according to Distractify. “Diddy and his entourage were in my section. The nightclub gave him like 20k in bottles free of charge. I gave his table great service all night. Diddy stiffed me on the tip. Completely! Not only is he a perv, he’s a cheap a–!’”

The outlet noted that Pierzina failed to provide any proof to substantiate her claim, however the reality star recalled her experience in further detail.

Related: Eyebrow-Raising Quotes About Diddy's Alleged Behavior Over the Years Years before two of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ homes were raided in connection to a federal sex trafficking investigation, there was conversation about what went on at the rapper’s residences. After the March 2024 raid made headlines, a clip resurfaced of Usher recalling his experience living with Diddy as a teenager. “I got a chance to […]

She continued, “I would also like to add he’s the only person to never leave me a tip in the [six] years as a waitress,” she posted as a response to her original X post. “DMX once handed me $3,000 and said, ‘I’m so sorry I wish it was more.’ Diddy sucks! He is getting what’s coming to him now.”

Diddy was indicted on September 17 on charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution. He pleaded not guilty before being denied bail twice and is currently incarcerated at New York’s Metropolitan Detention Centre as he awaits his trial.

Pierzina’s damning claims come after the rapper’s latest accuser, Thalia Graves, spoke out at a press conference on Tuesday about the emotional toll she’s endured after allegedly being assaulted by Diddy in 2001. Graves also accused Diddy’s bodyguard Joseph Sherman, known as Big Joe, of raping her inside New York’s Bad Boy Studios that year.

Us Weekly confirmed on Tuesday that Graves filed a lawsuit against Diddy and Sherman, claiming that both men raped her.

“I have PTSD, depression and anxiety. I’m emotionally scarred,” Graves said during the press conference which was reported on by the New York Post. “It has been hard for me to trust others, form healthy relationships or even feel safe in my own skin. Flashbacks, nightmares and intrusive thoughts make me feel like it’s a constant struggle.”

Related: Diddy’s Ups and Downs Over the Years: Indictment, Home Raid and More Sean “Diddy” Combs has faced a lot of ups and downs in his career and personal life. Diddy began his career in the ‘90s as an intern for Uptown Records after dropping out of Howard University. He worked his way up to become a talent director at the label and went on to help develop […]

For his part, Sherman told the Daily Mail on Tuesday that he “doesn’t know” Graves and that her allegations are a “money grab.” Diddy has yet to comment on the lawsuit.

Diddy’s 14-page indictment claimed that “Combs relied on the employees, resources and influence of the multifaceted business empire that he led and controlled — creating a criminal enterprise whose members and associates engaged in, and attempted to engage in, among other crimes, sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice.”

Some of the accusations made against Diddy date back to 2009.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). https://www.rainn.org/