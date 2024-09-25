Sean “Diddy” Combs’ latest accuser Thalia Graves has broken her silence about her alleged attack and the trauma she continues to suffer.

“I have PTSD, depression and anxiety. I’m emotionally scarred,” Graves said during a Tuesday, September 24, press conference which was published by the New York Post. “It has been hard for me to trust others, form healthy relationships or even feel safe in my own skin. Flashbacks, nightmares and intrusive thoughts make me feel like it’s a constant struggle.”

She revealed that the alleged 2001 assault has “taken a toll” on her mental health and remained a constant source of heartbreak.

“It’s a pain that goes to the very core of who you are, leaving emotional scars that may never fully heal,” Graves said while wiping away tears. “Some of the hardest parts of this pain are the shame and the guilt I have experienced that plays a negative part in my day-to-day ability to be able to function properly.”

As her lawyer Gloria Allred sat beside her, Graves said she’s “glad” that Diddy, 54, is in prison, noting that it’s “a temporary feeling of relief.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Diddy’s team for comment.

Sherman, for his part, told the Daily Mail on Tuesday that he “doesn’t know” Graves, claiming that her allegations are just a “money grab.”

“I’ve never seen this lady,” he claimed to the outlet. “Don’t have any tape of her like she says I have. I’ve never seen her. I never did anything with her. I don’t know, none of this. I don’t even know this lady.”

The bodyguard also claimed he has “no relationship whatsoever” to Diddy.

Us Weekly confirmed on Tuesday that Graves filed a lawsuit against Diddy and his head of security Joseph Sherman, claiming they raped her in 2001.

Graves alleged in court documents obtained by Us that she was 25 years old, she was lured by the singer into a meeting with him and Sherman. She claimed that she was then given a drink that was “likely laced with a drug that eventually caused her briefly to lose consciousness.”

Graves claimed that when she woke up, she was restrained and Diddy and Sherman allegedly sexually abused her. In November 2023, she alleged that she learned that the men had recorded her “horrific rape” and were showing it to others.

Diddy has yet to comment on the lawsuit but is currently in prison. He was indicted on September 17 on charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution.

The 14-page indictment claims, “Combs relied on the employees, resources and influence of the multifaceted business empire that he led and controlled — creating a criminal enterprise whose members and associates engaged in, and attempted to engage in, among other crimes, sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice.” Some of the accusations date back to 2009.

Prior to his arrest, Diddy was accused of sexually abusing his on-again, off-again girlfriend Cassie (real name Casandra Ventura) for years. Cassie, 38, claimed in November 2023 that during their relationship, Diddy often made her take drugs and allegedly forced her to have sex with male prostitutes on camera. She also claimed that in 2018, Diddy sexually assaulted her after forcing his way into her home.

One day after the filing made headlines, Diddy settled the lawsuit out of court. “I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control,” Cassie told Us through her attorney Douglas Wigdor at the time. “I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support.”

When it comes to his current charges, Diddy pleaded not guilty on September 17 before being denied bail twice. He will remain in jail until his trial.

Diddy’s attorney released a statement on Monday, September 23, noting his team is “disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe in an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.”

The statement continued: “He is an imperfect person, but he is not a criminal. To his credit Mr. Combs has been nothing but cooperative with this investigation and he voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of these charges. Please reserve your judgment until you have all the facts. These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide, and he looks forward to clearing his name in court.”

Graves’ attorney, Allred, meanwhile, said in her Tuesday press conference, “We want justice for her and we are looking forward to winning it. It is long overdue for those who have caused her to suffer to be held accountable.” Allred added that she is representing other alleged victims of Diddy but wouldn’t give any further details.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).