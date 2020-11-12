Former Big Brother winner Mike “Boogie” Malin was arrested this past summer, Us Weekly has exclusively learned.

The restaurateur, 50, was pulled over while driving to Las Vegas and taken into custody on August 10 for various misdemeanors, including DUI, possession of a drug without a prescription, having an open alcohol container and unlawfully texting, according to court records.

Malin was cited and released on his own recognizance. During a hearing in October, the Clark County DA asked for a 180-day extension to decide whether they will pursue criminal charges, a court official confirms to Us. There is a status check hearing set for February 2021.

This isn’t Malin’s first run-in with the law. He was arrested back in 2007 and sued for embezzlement in 2011, later being ordered to pay back $800,000.

In August 2019, he was arrested and charged with stalking former friend and costar Dr. Will Kirby and later pleaded not guilty. That case is still pending, but Kirby was granted a restraining order in September 2019.

Malin, who won season 7 of the CBS reality show and has appeared a total of three times since his first stint in the summer of 2001, was slammed by fellow Big Brother alums earlier this year for making racially charged remarks on an episode of the “SurvivorNSFW” podcast.

Us Weekly has reached out to Malin for comment.

With reporting by Marjorie Hernandez