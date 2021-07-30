Former Big Brother winner Mike “Boogie” Malin pleaded guilty to misdemeanor DUI earlier this month following his August 2020 arrest.

The reality star, 51, entered his plea on July 14, according to his Nevada attorney, Brett K. Harris. Additional charges — which included possession of a drug without a prescription, having an open alcohol container inside the vehicle and unlawfully sending a text while driving — were dismissed.

A judge ordered Malin to a suspended sentence, meaning he will be under informal probation for one year. He does not have to report to a probation officer, but must complete two online classes for DUI school and pay a total of $585 in fines. If he fails to adhere to the terms of his probation, he will be required to serve 30 days in jail.

“He’s doing great,” Harris tells Us Weekly of her client. “He’s completed more than what any court has asked of him. He has voluntarily undergone inpatient treatment all on his own without the court requiring it, so he was just tying up loose ends.”

Harris claims that Malin received inpatient treatment prior to his arrest in Nevada and alleges that the prescription drugs found in his vehicle were not narcotics. “One was a hair loss medication,” she says.

Us broke the news in November 2020 that the TV personality, who won season 7 of Big Brother, was arrested in August of that year in Las Vegas. He was pulled over after an individual alerted authorities to a swerving car that hit a curb and nearly collided with another vehicle, per the arrest report. Malin had “slurred speech” and was FaceTiming a friend. He failed a sobriety test and was taken into custody before being released on his own recognizance.

Malin has faced legal trouble several times since first appearing on the CBS reality series in 2001. He was arrested in 2007 and sued for embezzlement in 2011, subsequently being ordered to repay $800,000.

He was taken into custody again in August 2019 and charged with stalking former costar Dr. Will Kirby. Malin pleaded not guilty, but he later changed his plea to no contest, waiving his right to a trial. Kirby was granted a restraining order against Malin in September 2019, which was ultimately extended for 10 years.

Us exclusively reported in June that the restauranteur was found guilty of felony stalking. He was sentenced to two years of probation, three days in a Los Angeles County jail, $70 in fees, 30 days in a residential treatment program and 160 hours of community service. He was also ordered to make restitution to the court and Kirby, 48.

The season 2 winner’s attorney told Us in an exclusive statement in June that the dermatologist was “grateful to the criminal justice system for holding Mr. Malin accountable for his actions.”

With reporting by Marjorie Hernandez