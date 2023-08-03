Big Brother‘s Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin are proving you can remain on good terms with an ex.

Hale, 28, took to Twitter on Wednesday, August 2, to share a photo of Abdin, 26, kissing her on the cheek at a Big Brother premiere party in New York City, writing, “It’s forever.”

Fans quickly took to the comments section to celebrate the reunion. “Taylor it’s been a trying night you can’t play with the people like this,” a social media user wrote.

While some social media users were hoping it was a romantic reunion, a second follower showed their support for Hale and Abdin’s platonic bond, adding, “Shes saying their Friendship is forever 💝.”

Abdin and Hale sparked romance rumors in July 2022 when they competed on season 24 of Big Brother. The pair played coy about their relationship status for several months before Us Weekly confirmed in November 2022 that they were officially dating.

“The way Joseph loves me is unlike any relationship I’ve been in,” Hale exclusively shared with Us three months later in honor of their anniversary. “Meeting his family and sharing our home lives with each other has reaffirmed what I believed when he asked me to be his girlfriend — love feels different when you’re with the person you’re supposed to be with. Every moment with Joseph is a delight. He has my heart forever.”

Abdin, for his part, gushed about how serious their connection had become, saying, “Time is flying, and I am so grateful to have her by my side. It feels like yesterday when I asked her to be mine.”

After less than a year of dating, the duo announced their split in a joint statement.

“Joseph and I have made the decision to love and support one another as best friends going forward,” Hale wrote via Instagram in April. “We recognize what’s best for both of our futures at this time. This decision was made with lots of love, care and acknowledgment of how special our relationship is to the both of us.”

She continued, “We want to thank you for the love and support you’ve shown us while we navigated our relationship from friends, to lovers, and now back to friends. We’ve seen every message about how watching an interracial relationship form impacted you, in spite of the ongoing harassment, and we’re touched by how our love has inspired you.”

Hale concluded the message with a promise to remain by Abdin’s side as a friend.

“Joseph and I will continue to support each other enthusiastically, and we encourage you to do the same, as you always have,” she noted. “Ain’t no love lost over here! We will always be part of each other’s lives. Whether platonic or romantic we are, and always will be, Jaylor.”