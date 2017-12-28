2017 was one for the books, perhaps made even bigger by the stories that had Us talking all year long. Here, Us Weekly rounds up some of the biggest celebrity news from the past 12 months.

1. Kardashian-Jenner Babies on Board

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are expecting their third child, a girl, via surrogate any day now, while her younger sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner will welcome their bundles of joy in 2018. Us Weekly exclusively revealed this September that Khloé is pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. The news came just a few days after it was revealed that Jenner is expecting her first baby with beau Travis Scott.

2. Oscars Mix-Up

Viewers were stunned when Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway mistakenly presented the Academy Award for Best Picture to La La Land rather than the actual winner, Moonlight. It was later revealed that the presenters were handed the wrong envelope before walking on stage to hand out the top honor at the February 26 ceremony.

3. Presidential Parting Gifts

Just a few days after ringing in the new year, Donald Trump officially added president to his already extensive résumé. But his inauguration on January 20 wasn’t the only thing that had people talking. Michelle Obama instantly became a meme when she served some side-eye while accepting a gift from incoming first lady Melania Trump at the White House.

Watch the video above to relive more of the headline-grabbing stories of 2017, including Mama June Shannon’s weight loss and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s engagement!

