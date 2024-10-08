Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick certainly knows how to get people talking.

If his relationship with girlfriend Jordon Hudson, 24, wasn’t enough, Belichick, 72, was spotted wearing a Taylor Swift “Eras Tour” sweatshirt in a series of photos posted by Hudson via Instagram on Monday, October 7.

“Bill in the blue Eras Tour crewneck is something I thought I would never see in my life,” one person commented on the post. Another wrote, “Can’t see Billy being a Swifty 😂.”

During a Monday appearance on ESPN’s The Pat McAfee Show, Belichick was asked by McAfee, 37, if the sweatshirt was a good omen for Travis Kelce, who is dating Swift, 34, and the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of their game against the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football.

Related: A Timeline of Bill Belichick‘s Relationship With 24-Year-Old Jordon Hudson Bill Belichick‘s relationship with Jordon Hudson has everyone’s attention for their 48-year age gap. The couple sparked romance rumors in 2023 when they were spotted on multiple public outings. Several NFL players subsequently poked fun at his love life. “Belichick’s a smooth operator,” Travis Kelce said on a June 2024 episode of his and Jason […]

“I don’t have any idea on that,” Belichick said. “I have on a Washington sweatshirt right now. It’s just leftover from the Huskie weekend.”

Belichick’s son Steve Belichick is the defensive coordinator for the Washington Huskies, who defeated the 10th-ranked University of Michigan on Saturday, October 5. Belichick was in attendance in Seattle over the weekend to watch the big 27-17 victory in person.

Hours after his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Belichick was a guest of Peyton and Eli Manning’s on their Manningcast broadcast of the Chiefs-Saints game.

When Swift was shown on the screen cheering inside Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium, Belichick put any apparent Swiftie fandom to the side and gave a shout-out to her boyfriend.

“Big first half for Kelce,” Belichick remarked. Kelce finished the game with 9 catches for 70 yards, though the star tight end has still yet to find the end zone during the first five games of the season.

Related: Taylor Swift‘s Chicest Game Day Styles at Travis Kelce‘s Chiefs Games Taylor Swift’s game day outfits are the definition of trendy and festive. Swift started attending Kansas City Chiefs games in September 2023 amid her budding romance with tight end Travis Kelce. From official Chiefs gear to miniskirts and leather jackets, Swift has been supporting her beau in style. At the Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers […]

During the offseason, Belichick spent time with Kelce and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during an “Eras Tour” stop in Amsterdam, likely where the legendary coach scooped up his sweatshirt.

“Fore Play” podcast host Sam Riggs Bozoian, who was in a suite with Belichick, Kelce and Mahomes, 29, detailed how it all went down at the concert stop over Fourth of July weekend.

“Coach Belichick had hit up Travis Kelce, he was over there,” Bozoian explained. “So at one point, we’re just in this box at the Taylor Swift show. We had Bill Belichick, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce just in this box at this Taylor Swift show in Amsterdam.”

He added, “They had a great interaction with Belichick. It was right when they walked in they were like, ‘Hey coach!’ and they were dapping up. Just a bunch of football guys shooting the s–t.”