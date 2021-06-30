After news broke that Bill Cosby would be released from prison after his sexual assault conviction was overturned, his wife, Camille Cosby, reacted with joy.

Asked whether he had spoken to Camille, 77, Bill’s attorney, Brian Perry, told Us Weekly on Wednesday, June 30, that the producer was “ecstatic, relieved, happy” about the news. The lawyer added that Camille lives near the Pennsylvania jail where her husband was incarcerated until his release on Wednesday afternoon. “I assume we will meet and all be there [when he’s released],” Perry said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Bill should be released from prison and his conviction vacated because the comedian was denied his rights when he provided self-incriminating evidence in a civil suit that was later used to convict him in the criminal case. The actor had served two years of his three to 10-year sentence.

Camille has previously been outspoken about her belief that the case against her husband was “unethical” and claimed his accusers were lying.

“Since when are all accusers truthful?” she asked in a three-page statement released in May 2018. “In the case of Bill Cosby, unproven accusations evolved into lynch mobs, who publicly and privately coerced cancellations of Bill Cosby’s scheduled performances; syndications of The Cosby Show, rescissions of honorary degrees and a vindictive attempt to close an exhibition of our collection of African American Art.”

She also compared Cosby’s situation to that of Emmett Till and other Black men who had been falsely accused of rape and asked for a criminal investigation into the prosecution.

While Camille was pleased with the court’s decision on Wednesday, others were infuriated by the shocking turn of events.

“I am furious to hear this news,” tweeted Amber Tamblyn, a vocal supporter of the Time’s Up and #MeToo movements. “I personally know women who this man drugged and raped while unconscious. Shame on the court and this decision.”

Also on Twitter, Rosie O’Donnell added, “I GUESS 70 WOMEN WERENT ENOUGH — f—k u bill.”

In the aftermath of his conviction and the other accusations against him, many of Bill’s awards and honors were rescinded, including his Kennedy Center Honor and his Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. He was also expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

“We have always believed that Mr. Cosby was not treated fairly,” Perry said in a statement to Us on Wednesday. “And based on how the arguments went with the Supreme Court, there was no question in our minds that conviction was going to be reversed. Fortunately, we were right.”

With reporting by Marjorie Hernandez