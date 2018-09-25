A place for their voices to be heard. Amber Tamblyn and Debra Messing were among the celebrities who spoke out on Twitter after Bill Cosby was sent to prison on Tuesday, September 25.

After the disgraced comedian, 81, was sentenced to three to 10 years and immediately transported to a state prison for sexually assaulting and drugging Andrea Constand in 2014, stars took to social media to share their thoughts.

Amber Tamblyn, who has been an outspoken advocate of both the Time’s Up and #MeToo movements wrote, “Bill Cosby has been sentenced to 3-10 years for drugging and sexually assaulting many women over the course of many years.”

The 35-year-old Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants actress added: “His survivors have been sentenced to a lifetime of brutal memories and trauma for daring to exist in the first place. Super fair I guess.”

Debra Messing, meanwhile, referred to the sexual assault controversy surrounding Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and tweeted: “Today a PA court deemed #BillCosby a Violent Sexual Predator b4 sentencing him. For decades people maligned &decried his accusers as LIARS. It took 60+ accusers 2 finally bring his survivors justice &vindication. Have we learned nothing? #IBelieveDrFord #IBelieveDeborahRamirez.”

Comedian Chelsea Handler quipped: “Bill Cosby is set to serve 3 to 10 years in prison, but when he’s released he’s expected to be nominated to the Supreme Court.”

Scroll down to see more reactions from members of the media and entertainment world.

Who said the Universe doesn't have a sense of humor: amid Trump and the GOP's defense of Kavanaugh that allegations happened decades ago, Bill Cosby is sentenced to 3 to 10 years in prison for something that happened decades ago. — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) September 25, 2018

Bill Cosby sentenced to 3-10 years for sexual assault that took place years ago, but Brett Kavanaugh can still go to the U.S. Supreme Court without even an FBI investigation into sexual assault allegations against him. — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) September 25, 2018

Also consider how one man's Bill Cosby rape comment (Hannibal Buress) went viral, which prompted victims to speak out for the very first time, which renewed interest in longtime allegations. Now consider how much more we could do if men spoke out on behalf of women regularly. — Bev (@bevtgooden) September 25, 2018

Look how many years, how many women, how many stories, how much evidence it took to finally get 1 conviction of a powerful celebrity in the #Metoo era. Bill Cosby sentenced 3 to 10 years. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) September 25, 2018

BILL COSBY BEING PUT IN CUFFS FITTIN TO IMPROVE MY MOOD. Only 3 percent of rapists ever go to jail so this is a RARE MOMENT! #unlikesomeconservativeswouldhaveyoubelieve — Zerlina Maxwell (@ZerlinaMaxwell) September 25, 2018

Cosby’s sentencing is the first major conviction of the #MeToo era. The former Cosby Show actor was denied bail and was immediately remanded to prison. Social media users also used their platform to speak out following the sentencing, with some agreeing — and others disagreeing — on the outcome.

