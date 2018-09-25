News

Amber Tamblyn, Debra Messing and More Celebrities React to Bill Cosby’s Prison Sentence

By
Amber Tamblyn Bill Cosby Debra Messing Reactions
Amber Tamblyn, Bill Cosby and Debra Messing. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images; Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images; Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

A place for their voices to be heard. Amber Tamblyn and Debra Messing were among the celebrities who spoke out on Twitter after Bill Cosby was sent to prison on Tuesday, September 25.

After the disgraced comedian, 81, was sentenced to three to 10 years and immediately transported to a state prison for sexually assaulting and drugging Andrea Constand in 2014, stars took to social media to share their thoughts.

Amber Tamblyn, who has been an outspoken advocate of both the Time’s Up and #MeToo movements wrote, “Bill Cosby has been sentenced to 3-10 years for drugging and sexually assaulting many women over the course of many years.”

Bill Cosby Handcuffs Sexual Assault Sentencing
Bill Cosby is taken away in handcuffs after being sentenced to 3-10 years in his sexual assault retrial at the Montgomery County Courthouse on September 25, 2018 in Norristown, Pennsylvania. Mark Makela/Getty Images

The 35-year-old Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants actress added: “His survivors have been sentenced to a lifetime of brutal memories and trauma for daring to exist in the first place. Super fair I guess.”

Debra Messing, meanwhile, referred to the sexual assault controversy surrounding Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and tweeted: “Today a PA court deemed #BillCosby a Violent Sexual Predator b4 sentencing him. For decades people maligned &decried his accusers as LIARS. It took 60+ accusers 2 finally bring his survivors justice &vindication. Have we learned nothing? #IBelieveDrFord #IBelieveDeborahRamirez.”

Comedian Chelsea Handler quipped: “Bill Cosby is set to serve 3 to 10 years in prison, but when he’s released he’s expected to be nominated to the Supreme Court.”

Scroll down to see more reactions from members of the media and entertainment world.

Cosby’s sentencing is the first major conviction of the #MeToo era. The former Cosby Show actor was denied bail and was immediately remanded to prison. Social media users also used their platform to speak out following the sentencing, with some agreeing — and others disagreeing — on the outcome.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!