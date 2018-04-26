After Bill Cosby was found guilty on all three counts of aggravated indecent assault on Thursday, April 26, celebrities including Rose McGowan, Rosie O’Donnell and Amber Tamblyn were quick to react to the news.

“Cosby is guilty. I’m sorry if you loved a lie. His victims can now exhale. Thank you judge and jury. Thank you society for waking up,” wrote McGowan, one of the first actresses to accuse Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct last year.

O’Donnell tweeted a promo photo of Cosby from his time on The Cosby Show, which aired from 1984 to 1992, and simply wrote “guilty #guilty.”

“Time’s Up, Bill. Time’s BEEN up for you, for years,” Tambyln wrote alongside a photo of Cosby’s face crossed out on Instagram. “X marks the spot where the source of pain, shame and anguish for so many women has been caused. X marks the spot of what we will not tolerate anymore. X marks the spot where justice has been served. Where true healing can begin. X marks the spot, unforgotten and never forgiven. #TimesUp.”

The disgraced comedian, 80, faces up to 30 years in prison —10 years for each count of indecent assault —for drugging and sexually assaulting Andréa Constandt in 2004. The jury deliberated for 14 hours before reaching the verdict. Cosby’s 2017 sexual assault trial ended in mistrial when the jurors failed to reach a unanimous verdict. Cosby has maintained his innocence despite dozens of women coming forward to accuse him of misconduct over the years, including Janice Dickinson, who was one of the five women to testify in the retrial.

A source close to his defense lawyer told Us Weekly on Thursday that “Bill Cosby will absolutely appeal the verdict.”

Padma Lakshmi, one of the first stars to react, pointed out on Twitter that April is Sexual Assault Awareness month.

“In a fitting end to Sexual Assault Awareness month, Bill Cosby was found guilty today. Thinking of all the women he traumatized over the past 50 years. As a survivor myself, I know that pain never fully goes away,” the Top Chef star tweeted. “But I hope that his victims finally feel some semblance of peace.”

To the survivors of his abuse, and to all survivors –whether you receive justice swiftly or many years down the road, know that we see you, we hear you, and we believe you. You matter and what happened to you matters. https://t.co/hOb8QUH8ti — Mariska Hargitay (@Mariska) April 26, 2018

Thank you to the survivors. I know reliving these nightmares is debilitating. But you’ve made the world a little easier for future generations in holding this monster accountable. And as a mother, I appreciate that so much. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. #MeToo https://t.co/HegPehNgcQ — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 26, 2018

The state of America is this- Even with dozens of accusers we were all afraid Bill Cosby would walk. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) April 26, 2018

I wonder how long it’s going to take Trump to announce he’s going to pardon Bill Cosby. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) April 26, 2018

Finally some justice for Bill Cosby’s victims. May they find a little #peace today. #GUILTY — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) April 26, 2018

#BillCosby guilty & facing spending the rest of his natural life behind bars- that is IF convictions can withstand certain appeal based on trail judge’s allowance of five additional alleged victims testimony to buttress the complaining witness. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) April 26, 2018

Bill Cosby GUILTY on all 3 counts.

THANK YOU Montgomery County prosecutors and police.

Andrea Constand.

Janice Dickinson.

All the women who testified.

All 60 who have spoken out about Cosby.

All who have supported them.

The day has come. Justice delayed, but justice delivered. — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) April 26, 2018

This Bill Cosby verdict is a big deal.

A really big deal.

Women were sexually assaulted by this man and then dragged through the mud by his lawyers and a lot of the press.

For years.

Many years.

I hope they are able to find some sliver of peace and healing today.❤️ — andy lassner (@andylassner) April 26, 2018

